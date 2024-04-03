Gulf country announces public holiday on April 4

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced a public holiday this week on April 4. The holiday was announced due to elections in the country. Thursday, April 4 will be a public holiday in Kuwait due to the holding of the National Assembly elections.

The cabinet, during its weekly session held at Bayan Palace under chairmanship of Prime Minister Sheikh Dr Mohammad Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah, decided to shut all ministries, government and public authorities and institutions on Thursday, April 4.

Thursday will be holiday according to the Decree 29/2024, calling on the voters to elect members of the National Assembly. The cabinet has also assigned authorities of special nature’s work to set their holidays with knowledge of the relevant departments for sake of public interest.