IMD forecasts moderate rain in four districts today; check the districts

Rainfall brought relief to various parts of Kerala recently, with the weather department predicting moderate rain in four districts within the next three hours. These districts include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam.

While several districts experienced rain accompanied by thunder, some areas are yet to receive showers. The India Meteorological Department had initially forecasted rain in seven districts, namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam, with a possibility of thunder and lightning.

However, the updated warning indicates that only four districts are currently under a rain alert. Residents are advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and to heed warnings issued by authorities.