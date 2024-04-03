IMD issues warning in effect from April 3-6

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for multiple states nationwide, forecasting a temperature surge beginning on April 3. The IMD anticipates heatwave conditions from April 3 to 6 in parts of eastern and peninsular India, with the likelihood of rainfall and thunderstorms in northeast India on April 7. Specifically, isolated pockets of north interior Karnataka are expected to experience heatwave conditions from April 2 to April 6, alongside regions in Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh during the same period.

Attributing the rising temperatures to mainly northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the IMD warns of maximum temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius in various areas of Odisha. Temperatures are forecasted to be 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal from April 3 to 6. Additionally, Northwest, Central, and East India are anticipated to witness a gradual temperature rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with Maharashtra also bracing for soaring temperatures in the initial week of April.

IMD projections suggest an elevated occurrence of heatwave conditions this year, potentially ranging from 10 to 20 days across the nation, compared to the average of 4.8 days. Traditionally, India experiences heatwaves during the summer months of May and June. The weather agency highlights that several northern states may encounter above-normal maximum temperatures during this season.