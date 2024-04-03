Kia Carens 2024 launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The premium car maker Kia has launched a refreshed range of Carens in India. Now the brand allows customers to choose variants from 30 options. In India, it also introduced a 1.5 Diesel MT powertrain option.

The vehicle has been introduced at the starting price of Rs 12.11 lakh ex-showroom, while the above-mentioned diesel variant in the same range goes up to Rs 12.66 lakh (ex-showroom). The newly launched variants are available for booking.

The new range is offered in a brand-new color option Pewter Olive, available in all models barring X-Line. The new model offers a choice of 8 monotone, 3 dual-tone options and 1 exclusive colour for X-Line. This includes Clear White, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Gray, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, and Dark Gun Metal Matte.

The newly added trim comes with LED headlight setup, fog lamps, aggressive front facia, and a massive bonnet with an eye-catching road appearance. Some of the highlighted features include a dashcam, expanded 7-seating options, and all windows auto up & down with voice commands, among others. It also has a leatherette-wrapped gear knob, LED DRL, and positioning lamp.

As for the Prestige +(O), it now gets a sunroof, along with LED map lamp and room lamp. As for the X-Line trim, the top-spec trim now gets enhanced features like – dashcam, all windows auto up and down with voice commands, and now there is a 7-seater option as well. The variant now gets LED Daytime Running Lamps and Fully Automatic AC. The Luxury trim additionally gets a Sunroof, LED map and room lamp. While all models now come equipped with a 180W charger.