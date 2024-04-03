Kia launches updated version of 2024 Seltos in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Kia has launched a refreshed version of Seltos in India. The model has received two new variants. With the introduction of the two new variants, the Seltos is available in a total of 26 trims.

The new variants are the HTK+ with the 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an IVT gearbox and the HTK+ diesel, paired to a 6-speed automatic. The prices of the 2024 Kia range start at Rs 10.89 lakh, ex-showroom, effective April 1.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The new Seltos HTK+ petrol-CVT is priced at Rs 15.40 lakh while the Seltos HTK+ diesel-AT has been priced at Rs 16.90 lakh. The newly launched variants either can be reserved online from the company’s official website or by visiting an authorized showroom.

The new HTK+ variants feature dual pane panoramic sunroof, drive and traction control modes, paddle shifters, star map LED-connected tail lamps, fully LED headlight setup, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel among others. , Apart from this the variant also comes with a smart Key with push button start/stop, remote engine start/stop, and whatnot.

The top Seltos variants – starting from HTX onwards – now come equipped with the all-doors power window auto up/down with safety along with voice command feature in the refreshed version. The entry variant of the Seltos – HTE is now available with 5 more body colours – Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, and Imperial Blue.