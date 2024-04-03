Know how to complaint against banks to RBI Ombudsman

Mumbai: Most common challenges faced by banking include excessive fees imposed by banks for services such as ATM withdrawals, bounced checks, failure to maintain minimum balances, technical hitches encountered in online banking services, such as delayed or unsuccessful transactions, inaccurate balance displays, and system malfunctions. For addressing these issues, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had r launched the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme. The ‘One Nation-One Ombudsman’ system is to strengthen the grievance redressal mechanism for customer complaints against entities regulated by the RBI such as banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), and payment service operators.

Before seeking assistance from the Ombudsman, it is obligatory to initially file the complaint with the respective bank. Only if there is no response received from the bank within 30 days of lodging the complaint, or if the complaint is either wholly or partially rejected by the bank, then be escalated to the Ombudsman for further action.

Customers have the option to file a complaint through the Complaint Management System (CMS) portal on the RBI website (https://cms.rbi.org.in) or via the link provided on the RBI App. All complaints registered on the CMS platform will be directed to the relevant office of the RBI Ombudsman or regional offices of the RBI.

Steps to file complaint:

To file the complaint online, visit the website https://cms.rbi.org.in .You can also register your complaint through an email at [email protected] or by calling the contact centre on toll free number 14448. You can also send your complaint physically by filling the form and sending it to the ‘Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre’ set up by RBI in Chandigarh.

On the CMS website of RBI, to register the complaint, you need to validate your mobile number with OTP. Then fill personal details on the online form and select the regulated entity against which the complaint is being filed.

Provide details of the complaint with the date you had first filed it against the regulated entity and upload the copy of the complaint.

Provide the card number or loan or deposit account details to lodge a complaint. Then select the complaint category, for instance, loans and advances or mobile banking. You can select one of the options from the drop-down menu.

Then select an appropriate sub-category.

Provide factual details of the complaint. Mention the dispute amount and compensation sought (if any).

Review the summary of the complaint, and then submit it. Download and save the pdf copy of the complaint to keep in your records.