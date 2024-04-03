Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know how much cash one can carry during polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the schedule for the impending Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Lok Sabha polls would span seven phases, commencing from April 19.

The Lok Sabha election 2024 will start from April 19. It will end on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on 4 June. The voting schedule has been divided into 7 stages over 44 days.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force when the Election Commission announced the dates for the Lok Sabha polls and will remain in effect until the conclusion of the election process which is on June 4. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polling. The MCC is applied to everyone, including political parties and their candidates. The MCC aims to prevent unfair practices and promote ethical conduct among political participants.

Before all elections, the Election Commission of India instruct police, Railways, airports, the Income Tax department, and other enforcement agencies to track the movement of cash, liquor, jewellery, drugs and gifts.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), any individual found carrying cash exceeding Rs 50,000 or new items worth over Rs 10,000 will be seized. If the individual can provide valid documents and declare that the seized items are not related to the elections, they will be returned. However, if the seized cash amount exceeds Rs 10 lakh, it will be forwarded to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

The Election Commission of India urged people not to carry cash of Rs 50,000 and more without supporting documents. Unexplained cash over Rs 50,000 will be confiscated by the authority.