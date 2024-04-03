Motorola launches Edge 50 Pro in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Motorola Edge 50 Pro was launched in India on Wednesday, April 3. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 35,999. However, as an introductory offer, the company will offer the base variant at Rs. 27,999 and the 12GB RAM variant at Rs. 31,999. The phone will be available for sale in the country from April 9 via Flipkart, Motorola online store, and retail stores. It comes in Black Beauty, Luxe Lavender, and Moonlight Pearl colours. The Moonlight Pearl colour option is said to be handcrafted in Italy and will be available for purchase on April 8.

Motorola is also offering a Rs. 2,250 instant discount on HDFC credit and debit card EMI transactions and an exchange bonus of Rs. 2,000.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits of peak local brightness level, and HDR10+ support. The handset is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Hello UI and will get three years of OS upgrades.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and OIS support. The front camera has a 50-megapixel sensor with quad-pixel technology and autofocus.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for up to 125W wired and 50W wireless Turbo charging. The 125W charger is available with the 12GB RAM variant, whereas the 8GB RAM option gets a 68W charger in the box. It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.