Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad LS seat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi submitted his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi and other senior party leaders, including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. He completed the formalities of filing his nomination with the Wayanad District Collector, who also serves as the Returning Officer, after reading out the oath to uphold the Constitution.

Arriving in Wayanad by helicopter, Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow from Kalpetta to Civil Station before heading to the District Collector’s office to submit his nomination. Addressing the public during the roadshow, he assured his commitment to the people of Wayanad, pledging to address issues such as human-animal conflicts and represent the constituency’s concerns on a national and global platform. Rahul will face contenders from the BJP and CPI in the upcoming elections, having won the Wayanad seat in 2019 with a significant margin. Voting in Kerala is scheduled for April 26.