Record electricity usage observed in Kerala

Electricity consumption in Kerala has hit an unprecedented high, reaching a total of 104.82 million units, surpassing the previous record set on March 27. During peak hours, which lasted from 6 pm to 11 pm, the demand peaked at 5265 MW. To address this surge in demand, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been procuring additional electricity from the power exchange, albeit at elevated rates.

Adding to the concerns, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-temperature alert for the period from April 2 to April 6, 2024. Temperatures are expected to soar to 39 degrees Celsius in districts like Kollam and Palakkad, while reaching 37 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur. Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts may also experience high temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius.

Despite the scorching heat, there is a silver lining as the IMD predicts isolated instances of summer rain in central and northern parts of Kerala. This rain may provide some relief from the sweltering conditions, offering a respite to residents amidst the heatwave.