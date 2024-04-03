Refreshing Creamy banana smoothie recipe for a healthy breakfast

Sure, here’s a simple recipe for a creamy banana smoothie:

Ingredients:

– 2 ripe bananas, peeled and sliced

– 1 cup plain yogurt

– 1/2 cup milk (you can use any type of milk – dairy or non-dairy)

– 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional, adjust to taste)

– 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

– Ice cubes (optional, for a colder smoothie)

Instructions:

1. Place the sliced bananas, yogurt, milk, honey or maple syrup, and vanilla extract (if using) in a blender.

2. Blend until smooth and creamy. If the smoothie is too thick, you can add more milk to reach your desired consistency.

3. Taste the smoothie and adjust sweetness if needed by adding more honey or maple syrup.

4. If you prefer a colder smoothie, you can add some ice cubes to the blender and blend until smooth.

5. Once blended to your liking, pour the smoothie into glasses and serve immediately.

Enjoy your creamy banana smoothie! Feel free to customize it by adding other fruits or ingredients like berries, spinach, or nut butter for extra flavor and nutrition.