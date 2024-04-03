Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: In the highly volatile session, the Indian equity indices ended lower on April 3. BSE Sensex ended at 73,876.82, down 27.09 points or 0.04 percent. NSE Nifty settled at 22,434.70, down 18.60 points or 0.08 percent.

About 2623 shares advanced, 914 shares declined, and 82 shares remained unchanged. 14 of the 30 stocks on the Sensex ended the day higher. Top gainers were Shriram Finance, NTPC, TCS, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Divi’s Lab and Tech Mahindra. Top losers were Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia Industries, JSW Steel, Titan, IndusInd Bank and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Also Read: HP launches Omen Transcend 14 laptop in India: Price, Availability

On the sectoral front, the Realty index was down 2.5 percent and the Auto index slipped 0.4 percent. Among the other heavyweight indices, Oil & Gas, Bank, Financial Services and Consumer Durables ended in the green, up 0.04%, 0.17%, 0.22%, and 0.07%, respectively. Power, PSU Bank indices up 1 percent each, and Information Technology, Media index up 0.5 percent each. BSE midcap index rose 0.6 percent and smallcap index gained 1 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,622.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 1,952.72 crore worth of stocks on April 2.