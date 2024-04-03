Taiwan earthquake: India releases guidance for citizens, provides helpline contacts

India issues advisory and provides helpline numbers for citizens in Taiwan following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the island. The India Taipei Association has set up an emergency helpline for Indian nationals in Taiwan, urging them to seek assistance or guidance if needed. The association advises Indians to follow local authorities’ advisories and encourages them to share the advisory for wider dissemination.

The India Taipei Association shared helpline details through its official channels, including a mobile number and email address for Indian nationals to reach out for assistance. It emphasizes the importance of adhering to advisories from local authorities and calls for Indian citizens in Taiwan to circulate the advisory within their networks. This initiative aims to ensure that Indian nationals in Taiwan have access to necessary support and information during the aftermath of the earthquake.

The earthquake in Taiwan has resulted in casualties and structural damage, particularly in Hualien county, where four people have died and over 60 others have been injured. Several buildings have collapsed, with fears of more individuals trapped under debris. Despite the initial tsunami threat, reports suggest that the danger has subsided. Authorities are actively engaged in rescue and relief efforts to assist those affected by the earthquake.