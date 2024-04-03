Tamil and Telugu ‘MasterChef India’ versions on SonyLIV

SonyLIV has announced the premiere of the Tamil and Telugu versions of the reality show “MasterChef India” on April 22. These editions will offer a platform to aspiring chefs from the smaller towns and villages of South India, marking the debut of the cooking competition series in Tamil and Telugu languages.

SonyLIV stated that the shows aim to showcase the rich culinary heritage of Tamil and Telugu cuisine, providing viewers with an immersive experience of regional flavors.The Tamil edition will feature judges Koushik Shankar, Shreeya Adka, and Rakesh Raghunathan, while the Telugu version will be judged by Sanjay Thumma, Nikitha Umesh, and Chalapathi Rao. Auditions for contestants have already begun for both versions of the show, following the successful run of the eighth season of the Hindi “MasterChef India” on SonyLIV last year, featuring celebrity chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra.