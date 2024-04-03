Toyota hikes price of this model, bookings re-opened

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand, Toyota restarted the advance bookings of its Innova Hycross’s hybrid variants in India. The brand had to stop the booking for ZX and ZX (O) trims as it witnessed a huge demand from customers.

The seven-seater is now available for booking with an increased price range of 1 percent. The model now starts at Rs 19.77 lakh ex-showroom and goes up to Rs 30.98 Lakh (ex-showroom). The the non-hybrid variants of the MPV continue to be priced between Rs 19.77-19.82 lakh.

The vehicle is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This unit generates a max power of 170 bhp and 209 Nm of peak torque. It is also offered in 2.0-litre, four-cylinder strong-hybrid options as well. It generates 181 bhp. The engine is paired with an e-Drive transmission.

The vehicle now comes with rear window demister, LED fog lamps, rear automatic blower control, auto climate control, soft-touch dashboard, dual-tone seats, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, an improved 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all wireless car connect technology.