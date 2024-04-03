Toyota launches Urban Cruiser Taisor in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Japanese automobile brans, Toyota has launched its latest SUV in India. The Sports utility Vehicle named ‘Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor’ is a significant addition to its lineup in the Indian market. The SUV is priced from Rs 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is the sixth product under the Toyota-Maruti Suzuki collaboration in India. Bookings of the same have commenced and deliveries will begin from May 2024.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor has a front facade with a bold honeycomb mesh grille in gloss black finish, complemented by twin LED DRLs and the iconic Toyota emblem at the center. It also has revamped LED taillights connected by a light bar on the boot in the rear. Inside the cabin, the Urban Cruiser Taisor has a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a twin-pod instrument console with a MID unit.

It also comes with automatic climate control, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera, head-up display, a six-speaker sound system, push-button start/stop, and rear AC vents.

The new SUV from Toyota comes with two engine options: a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated and a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine. The former generates 89 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant delivers 99 bhp and 148 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual for both engines, with the naturally aspirated variant also offering a 5-speed AMT and the turbo petrol variant paired with a 6-speed torque converter. Additionally, a CNG powertrain option is also available.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor prices (ex-showroom)

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 E MT- Rs. 7.73 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 E MT CNG- Rs. 8.71 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S MT- Rs. 8.59 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S AMT- Rs. 9.12 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S+ MT- Rs. 8.99 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S+ AMT- Rs. 9.52 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 G MT- Rs. 10.55 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 E MT- Rs. 11.95 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V MT- Rs. 11.47 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V AT- Rs. 12.87 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V MT DT- Rs. 11.63 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V AT DT- Rs. 13.03 lakh