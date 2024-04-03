Tragic fire in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar kills seven

Tragedy struck Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra on Wednesday, April 3, as a fire claimed the lives of seven people. The devastating incident occurred around 4 am when a fierce blaze erupted in a tailoring shop, sending shockwaves throughout the locality.

Despite the prompt arrival of firefighters who worked diligently to extinguish the flames, the fire had already resulted in the deaths of three women, two men, and two children. The intensity of the inferno made it challenging for rescuers to save the victims.

According to Manoj Lohiya, the Police Commissioner of Sambhaji Nagar, the fire originated from Alam Tailors shop. While the flames were contained to the ground floor and did not extend to the residential areas above, it is suspected that the victims succumbed to smoke inhalation. Authorities are currently probing the cause of the fire, with post-mortem examinations ordered for the deceased individuals as part of the ongoing investigation.