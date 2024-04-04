Asian country introduces e-Visa for Indians: know how to apply

Tokyo: Japan has launched its e-Visa program for several countries, including India. This single-entry visa grants a validity of up to 90 days. This e-Visa is specifically designed for travellers planning to enter Japan by air and holding an ordinary passport.

Citizens of the following countries and regions are eligible for applying e-Visa: Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA. The eligibility also extends to Indian citizens and foreign nationals residing in India

Residents of these countries or regions, excluding those exempt from short-term visas, can apply for an e-Visa via the Japan e-Visa website.

Steps to Apply:

Visit the Japan Visa Application Centre’s official website, managed by VFS Global, at https://visa.vfsglobal.com/ind/en/jpn/.

Download and fill out the application form.

Verification of necessary visa and documents: Choose the right visa for your trip, and the documents to submit.

Application information entry: Enter the information necessary for the online visa application.

Notification of examination result: The results of your visa application will be sent to your registered e-mail address.

Visa fees payment: Pay the visa fees notified to you by e-mail to Japanese overseas establishments where you are applying.

e-Visa issuance procedure: e-Visa will be issued after the payment.

During the application process, one may be requested to appear in person at the Japanese overseas establishment with jurisdiction over the place of the applicant’s residence for an interview.