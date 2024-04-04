BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi attracts 350K devotees in debut month

Within just a month of its public opening, the inaugural stone Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, consecrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, attracted over 350,000 devotees and visitors, with around 50,000 attending each weekend. Notably, the temple’s location on the outskirts led to the initiation of a public bus service from the city during weekends, facilitating easy access for visitors. This landmark temple, constructed by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha at a cost of approximately Rs 700 crore, stands as a testament to the growing cultural ties between India and the UAE.

The temple, sprawling over 27 acres near Al Rahba, features architectural marvels reminiscent of ancient Indian craftsmanship. With 18 lakh bricks and 1.8 lakh cubic meters of sandstone sourced from Rajasthan, it mirrors the Nagara style of architecture, akin to the recently inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Symbolizing harmony and inclusivity, the temple incorporates elements representative of both Indian and Emirati cultures, including carvings of camels and falcons alongside traditional Indian motifs.

Beyond its architectural splendor, the temple serves as a symbol of diplomatic collaboration, stemming from Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit to the UAE in 2015. The UAE’s gesture of allocating land for the temple underscores the significant Indian diaspora in the Gulf, comprising at least 3.5 million individuals. This monumental edifice not only celebrates Hindu spirituality but also fosters cross-cultural exchange, with depictions of diverse civilizations adorning its walls, alongside advanced technological features ensuring sustainability and resilience.