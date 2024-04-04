Commodity Market: Gold price surge for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign god price appreciated for second day in a row in Kerala. Gold price has touched fresh life-time high today. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 51,680, up by Rs 400 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 6460, up by Rs 50. Yesterday, price of yellow metal gained Rs 600 per 8 gram.

In other major markets in the country, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7068.2 per gram down by Rs.141. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6474.4 per gram down by Rs.130.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.81%, whereas in the last month it has been -5.83%.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 69,845 per 10 gram, up by Rs 46 or 0.07%. Silver futures also scripted a new high of Rs 79,630 per kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,300.53 per ounce. Yesterday, gold price touched a record high of $2,302.29. Gold has hit record highs consecutively since last Thursday.

U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,320.50 per ounce. Price of spot silver edged up 0.1% to $27.24 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2% to $938.93 and palladium gained 0.9% to $1,022.50.’