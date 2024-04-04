Congress declines support from SDPI for Lok Sabha Elections

The Congress party has declined the offer of support from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, and acting KPCC President MM Hassan made it clear that the party does not seek or welcome support from the SDPI. They stressed the importance of voters exercising their rights freely, without any external influence.

The decision to reject SDPI’s support comes after a strategic evaluation by the Congress leadership. They fear that accepting support from the SDPI might lead to negative repercussions, especially in North India. V D Satheesan reiterated the party’s stance against communalism and emphasized that they do not want backing from such groups.

The SDPI’s offer of “unconditional” support to the Congress-led UDF has sparked controversy, with both the BJP and the ruling Left (LDF) criticizing the move. The BJP, in particular, has denounced the support, citing concerns about the SDPI’s alleged affiliation with extremist groups like the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). There are apprehensions within the UDF about potential alienation of Hindu and Christian voters due to this association.