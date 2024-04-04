Congress expels Sanjay Nirupam over anti-party comments

Congress expelled Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday evening following his remarks against ally Shiv Sena. Nirupam, a former MP from Mumbai, faced expulsion for indiscipline and anti-party statements, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approving his expulsion for six years. The decision came after Nirupam criticized the party’s handling of seat-sharing talks with Shiv Sena, prompting Congress to drop him as a star campaigner and initiate disciplinary action.Earlier in the day, Nirupam’s name was removed from the list of star campaigners, signaling an escalation in the crisis. He retaliated by highlighting Congress’s financial woes and urged the party to prioritize its survival. Nirupam’s critique of Congress leadership’s handling of the situation, especially regarding the seat allocation in Mumbai, led to the disciplinary measures against him.Nirupam’s expulsion stemmed from his dissatisfaction with Congress’s approach towards Shiv Sena, particularly regarding the distribution of seats in Mumbai. His criticism underscored his belief that conceding ground to Shiv Sena would lead to Congress’s demise. A former Shiv Sainik turned Congress member, Nirupam’s journey in politics has been marked by shifts in allegiance and electoral wins and losses, notably losing the 2014 elections from the Mumbai North constituency.