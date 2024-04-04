Court remands accused in TTE Death Case for 14 Days; Autopsy report out

The Thrissur Judicial Magistrate Court has remanded Rajanikanth, the accused in the death of a Ticket Traveling Examiner (TTE), for a period of 14 days. The tragic incident occurred when the TTE, identified as K Vinod, lost his life after being pushed from a moving train by a passenger in Thrissur.

Following the incident, the accused, Rajanikanth, was promptly taken into custody by the police and has since been transferred to Thrissur Viyoor jail. He has been charged with a murder case, as per the police investigation. The autopsy report revealed that Vinod sustained fatal head injuries as a result of being pushed from the train, indicating that the act was intentional.

The incident unfolded between Mulangunnathukavu and Wadakkanchery railway stations at Vellappaya. Eyewitnesses to the event recounted that the accused, who was traveling without a ticket, engaged in a heated argument with the TTE, demanding that he alight at the next station. The situation escalated when the accused, reportedly intoxicated, verbally abused the TTE before violently pushing him from the train, leading to the tragic demise of Vinod. Immediate actions were taken by witnesses, including notifying another TTE and contacting the authorities, resulting in the prompt arrest of the accused by the police.