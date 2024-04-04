Currency exchange firm in this gulf country announces 1kg gold and 5 sedan cars for sending money: Details

Abu Dhabi: Leading money transfer and exchange company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Ahalia Exchange has announced lucky draw prizes. The firm with 30 branches in the UAE announced this prizes during its summer promotion campaign.

‘We have been operating since 1996. We have always strived to build a strong relationship with our customers. Currently, we have 30 branches in the country,’ Santosh Nair, senior marketing manager, said during a press conference.

UAE residents sending money through its branches will get a coupon each to enter the lucky draws. Winners will get 1kg gold and 5 sedan cars as prizes.

‘Most of our customers are from countries such as India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the Philippines, and African nations. But the promotion is open to all countries,’ said Shanish Kollara, deputy operations manager.

This promotion runs till July 25 and will have as many as 106 winners. The grand prize is half a kg of gold. There are five sedan cars up for grabs. As many as 100 customers stand a chance to win 8gm and 4gm gold each through 3 monthly draws.