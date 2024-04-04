ECI assesses law and order, Security for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued instructions to Chief Secretaries, Director Generals of Police (DGPs), and heads of central agencies, including border guarding forces, to ensure peaceful and fair Lok Sabha elections. In a high-level review meeting with officials from states, Union Territories (UTs), and Union ministries of home and Defence, the ECI emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order and preventing illicit activities during the electoral process. Preemptive measures to address communal tensions and recent incidents of violence, such as those in Manipur, were also discussed.

The directives aim to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure the participation of all citizens. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasized the significance of this meeting, considering it crucial for every election cycle. The ECI’s objective is to conduct elections without any irregularities and ensure a seamless coordination among all stakeholders, including neighboring states and Union territories.

Key discussions during the meeting included enhancing coordination among neighboring states and UTs, deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and measures to curb the movement of contraband items across borders. Adequate security measures for political functionaries and candidates, especially in regions with a high threat perception like Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir, were also addressed. Additionally, logistical support, including sorties by the Indian Air Force to ferry polling teams in challenging regions, was reviewed to ensure the smooth conduct of elections in all states.