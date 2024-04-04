Eid Al Fitr 2024: Airport in Gulf country announces advisory for passengers

Doha: Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha, Qatar has issued an advisory for passengers. The airport will witness a heavy rush of passengers during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. HIA urged all passengers to to check-in online and arrive 3 hours prior to their flight.

HIA advised passengers to use its self-service check-in and bag-drop facilities. These facilities enables passengers to check-in, print boarding passes and bag tags; tag their bags; and drop them at the bag drop counters before proceeding to border control.

E-gates can be utilised by citizens and residents to expedite the immigration process, unless traveling with children under the age of 18. Passengers are reminded that check-in closes 60 minutes prior to the departure time.

Baggage allowance and weight restrictions will be firmly applied by airlines and travellers are advised to enquire about baggage guidelines from their specific airline. A baggage repack area is available for passengers at the departure hall with luggage weighing machines.

HIA also urged all not to leave vehicles unattended at curbside and it is encouraged to use the dedicated parking facility instead. The authority also advised passengers not to carry any prohibited items such as liquids, aerosols, and gels, and to pack any liquid containers in a clear, re-sealable plastic bag with each being 100ml or less. Electronic items larger than mobile phones must be removed from bags and placed on trays for X-ray screening. Small vehicles powered by lithium batteries, such as hoverboards, are prohibited for carriage. Passengers are also advised to minimise travelling with pets, due to the holiday peak season.

Passengers departing from DOH are advised to download the ‘HIAQatar’ mobile app for updates and to assist making the passengers journey more easy with real-time information about flight status, baggage claim and direction to boarding gates, as well as food, beverage and retail offers from Qatar Duty Free (QDF).