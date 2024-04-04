Eid Al Fitr 2024: Another Gulf country announces holiday

Doha: The Amiri Diwan in Qatar announced Eid Al Fitr holiday. Eid holiday for ministries, other government entities, and public institutions starts on Sunday, April 7, 2024, and ends on Monday, April 15, 2024. Employees are to resume work on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The Eid holiday for Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks, and financial institutions working under the supervision of QCB and Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) will be announced by the e Governor of Qatar Central Bank.

Earlier, Kuwait has announced the Eid al Fitr holiday dates for government employees. Employees working in the public sector will get off for Eid Al Fitr from Tuesday, April 9 to Thursday, April 11. However, most would be off for five days from Tuesday to Saturday as Kuwait marks its weekend on Friday and Saturday. Workers will return to office on Sunday, April 14. The Council of Ministers in Kuwait announced this.

Also Read: Toyota recalls over 2,300 units of this model, know how to check is your car is affected

Saudi Arabia also announced a 4-day Eid al Fitr break for those employed in the private and public sector. Employees will get four days off from Monday, April 8 to Thursday April 11. This holiday corresponds to the Ramadan 29 and ends on Shawwal 2, according to the Islamic Hijri Calendar.

As per the UAE government’s holiday calendar, the Eid Al Fitr break has been scheduled from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. If the month of Ramadan lasts 30 days, Eid will be celebrated on April 10. If the holy month is a 29-day one, the Islamic festival will be celebrated on April 9. Hence, those living and working in the UAE are anticipating a long break.