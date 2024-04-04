Eid Al Fitr 2024: Emirates adds 19 extra flights

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has added 19 additional flights across the region. The new flights were launched to cater the heavy rush of passengers during Eid Al Fitr holiday.

More than 150,000 people are expected to fly with Emirates during Eid Al Fitr across the region. The airline will operate additional flights to Jeddah, Kuwait, Beirut and Amman.

Emirates will add an extra 7 flights to Jeddah from April 7 to 13. In Kuwait, Emirates will be operating on six 6 flights between April 7 and 20. Emirates’ flight schedule to Bahrain will also expand to 22 weekly flights starting May 2 to meet an increased demand for travel to and from the kingdom.

The airline will also be adding 4 additional flights onto Amman and 2 additional flights for Beirut scheduled to accommodate for more travellers.

On board the Middle Eastern flights, travellers will be treated to a specially crafted Eid menu for customers for flights departing from Dubai. Favourites like chicken biryani and lamb kibbeh labanieh, machbous and vanilla and rose mousse cake will be served, among other savoury and sweet dishes.