High temperatures drive electricity consumption to 107.76 million units in Kerala

The state has recorded a historic high in electricity consumption, with usage peaking at 107.76 million units recently. Additionally, the demand during peak hours, spanning from 6 pm to 11 pm, reached an unprecedented level, with the state requiring 5359 MW of electricity during this timeframe. To meet this soaring demand, the Kerala State Electricity Board has resorted to purchasing additional power from the exchange, ranging from 300 to 600 MW on most days, albeit at elevated rates.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to escalate further across various districts in the upcoming days. Projections indicate that Kozhikode district might experience temperatures soaring up to 38 degrees Celsius, while several other districts, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kasaragod, could see maximum temperatures hitting 36 degrees Celsius.

In response to the escalating electricity demand, the Kerala State Electricity Board has urged consumers to exercise restraint and conserve energy. The surge in peak time demand has exceeded the levels observed on March 26, prompting calls for energy conservation measures to mitigate strain on the power grid.