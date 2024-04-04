IMD forecasts summer showers in 7 Kerala districts today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated the likelihood of summer rainfall occurring across the state today. According to the IMD’s projections, light rain is expected to occur in seven districts, namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam.

In addition to the rainfall forecast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Center has issued a warning regarding high waves, attributing it to the black sea phenomenon. This phenomenon could result in waves measuring between 0.5 to 1.2 meters in height, accompanied by storm surges along the Kerala coast until 11:30 AM today. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu coast is also expected to experience high waves and rough seas of similar magnitude.

In light of these warnings, fishermen and residents living along the coast are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant against potential hazards posed by the sea. It is essential to adhere to instructions issued by authorities and refrain from venturing into risky areas. Furthermore, securing fishing vessels in harbors and ensuring the safety of fishing equipment are emphasized as crucial measures for safeguarding lives and property.