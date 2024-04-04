India considers ‘model mustard farms’ to cut oilseed imports

More than 3500 ‘model mustard farms’ have raised hopes of achieving self-sufficiency in India’s edible oils production, as the country currently fulfills 60% of its demand through imports. The Edible Oil Association based in Gujarat has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging action to address the ongoing import of edible oils.

Presently, India imports approximately 16.47 million tons (MT) of edible oils annually, valued at Rs 1.38 lakh crore (US$ 16.65 billion), to meet the majority of its demand. The ‘model farms’ initiative by the Oilseeds Industry has demonstrated a 35% increase in oilseeds production compared to traditional farms across five states, offering a potential solution to reduce the country’s reliance on imported edible oils.

Supported by the National Research Centre on Rapeseed-Mustard (NRCRM) and involving around 1.25 lakh farmers in five states, the initiative emphasizes best practices such as high-quality seed procurement, modern farming equipment, and expert guidance. These efforts have resulted in a significant yield enhancement of 35% in model farms compared to conventional ones, showcasing the effectiveness of the initiative in boosting mustard production in India.