India launch date of 2024 Pulsar N250 announced: Details

Mumbai: The top two-wheeler giant Bajaj Auto has announced the India launch date of its 2024 Pulsar N250. The launch date has been set for April 10.

As per reports, the new updated bike will be treated with the traction control system. It will arrive in the country edgy front facia, and split seating arrangement. It is also expected to feature a Bluetooth-enabled new digital instrument console.

It will come with premium upside-down forks at the front with disc petal-type disc brakes at both ends. The updated model will be powered by the 249 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine. It will generate a max power of 24.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque of 21.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox and will offer a slip-and-assist clutch.

As far as the price is concerned, the current model comes at the starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2024 model will likely witness a price hike of Rs 10,000 to 20,000.