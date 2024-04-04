Indian Railways cancels, diverts and reschedule several trains on this route: Full list

Bengaluru: Indian Railways has cancelled, diverted and reschedule several trains on the Bengaluru- Yeshwantpur route. Train services on this route will be affected due to safety-related work undertaken by the authorities on a bridge between Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur.

Full list of cancelled trains:

On April 6 and 7:

Train number 07339 Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Special.

On April 7 and 8:

Train number 07340 KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi Special

Train number 06255 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU Special

Train number 06560 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special

Train number 16512 Kannur-KSR Bengaluru

Train number 06244 Hosapete-KSR Bengaluru

Train number 17392 Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru

Also Read: Currency exchange firm in this gulf country announces 1kg gold and 5 sedan cars for sending money: Details

On April 8 And 9:

Train number 17391 KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi

Train number 06243 KSR Bengaluru-Hosapete

These Trains Will Skip Stations:

Train number 16209 Ajmer-Mysuru will skip stoppages between Tiptur and Mandya on April 7.

Train number 16228 Talguppa-Mysuru will skip stoppages between Tiptur and Nayandahalli on April 7 and 8.

Train number 16227 Mysuru-Talguppa will skip stoppages between Nayandahalli and Tiptur on April 8.

Rescheduled Trains:

Train number 20661 KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat will be delayed by 30 minutes from KSR Bengaluru.

Train number 16591 Hubballi-Mysuru will be delayed by 90 minutes from Hubballi on April 8.

Train number 16079 KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi will be delayed by 30 minutes from KSR Bengaluru on April 8 and by 75 minutes on April 9.