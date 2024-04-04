Indian Railways cancels, diverts and reschedule several trains on this route: Full list

Bengaluru: Indian Railways has cancelled, diverted and reschedule several trains on the Bengaluru- Yeshwantpur route. Train services on this route will be affected due to safety-related work undertaken by the authorities on a bridge between Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur.
Full list of cancelled trains:
On April 6 and 7:
Train number 07339 Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Special.
On April 7 and 8:
Train number 07340 KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi Special
Train number 06255 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU Special
Train number 06560 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special
Train number 16512 Kannur-KSR Bengaluru
Train number 06244 Hosapete-KSR Bengaluru
Train number 17392 Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru
Also Read: Currency exchange firm in this gulf country announces 1kg gold and 5 sedan cars for sending money: Details
On April 8 And 9:
Train number 17391 KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi
Train number 06243 KSR Bengaluru-Hosapete
These Trains Will Skip Stations:
Train number 16209 Ajmer-Mysuru will skip stoppages between Tiptur and Mandya on April 7.
Train number 16228 Talguppa-Mysuru will skip stoppages between Tiptur and Nayandahalli on April 7 and 8.
Train number 16227 Mysuru-Talguppa will skip stoppages between Nayandahalli and Tiptur on April 8.
Rescheduled Trains:
Train number 20661 KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat will be delayed by 30 minutes from KSR Bengaluru.
Train number 16591 Hubballi-Mysuru will be delayed by 90 minutes from Hubballi on April 8.
Train number 16079 KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi will be delayed by 30 minutes from KSR Bengaluru on April 8 and by 75 minutes on April 9.
Post Your Comments