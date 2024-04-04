Karnataka weather dept forecasts light drizzles amid heatwave from April 6

Residents of Karnataka weary from the relentless heat and harsh sunlight can anticipate relief as the weather department forecasts rainfall across the state in the upcoming days. The eagerly awaited respite from the sweltering temperatures appears imminent, with promising predictions of rainfall issued by the meteorological department. These forecasts bring hope to individuals grappling with soaring temperatures and signify potential relief on the horizon.

The meteorological department has provided a comprehensive overview of the anticipated rainfall patterns, offering hope to those longing for cooler weather. Beginning on April 6, several districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Kodagu, Mandya, and Mysore, are expected to experience moderate rain. This forecast signals a welcome change for regions experiencing prolonged dry spells.

March 2024 has been marked by a stark absence of rain, leading to exceptionally dry conditions across the state. Bengaluru, in particular, has witnessed a complete lack of rainfall throughout the month, defying earlier predictions. The dry weather has contributed to soaring temperatures, with March 31st recording the highest maximum temperature since 2019. Despite this, relief is on the horizon, with rainfall expected in Bengaluru, Hassan, and Tumkur districts on April 7, followed by widespread rain across 18 districts on April 9, offering respite from the scorching sun.