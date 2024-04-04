Moderate intensity earthquake strikes China

Beijing: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Qinghai province in China on Thursday. According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the depth of the earthquake was 10 km. The epicenter of the earthquake was at 38.39 degrees north latitude and 90.93 degrees east longitude. So far, there is no report of any casualty.

Yesterday, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck China’s neighbouring Taiwan. At least 7 people were killed and 1000 were injured in the earthquake. The earthquake also prompted tsunami warnings as far as Japan and the Philippines before being lifted.

This was the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan in 25 years since a 7.2-magnitude temblor struck the country’s Nantou county in 1999, killing more than 2,500 people and injuring over 1,300 others.