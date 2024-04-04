NCERT: Class III and VI revised textbooks from April

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announced the release of revised textbooks for Classes III and VI, scheduled for April and May respectively. NCERT Chief Dinesh Prasad Saklani highlighted the ongoing updates across various class textbooks to incorporate new developments in education. Additionally, the council has developed a 15-day foundation course for Class III and a month-long bridge program for Class VI, aimed at aiding students affiliated with CBSE, KVS, and NVS in adjusting to the revamped syllabus. Saklani emphasized the importance of providing a seamless transition to the new curriculum through these preparatory measures, including training for teachers.

The revamped textbooks for Class III introduce three new subjects: art education, physical education, and World Around Us, with their release scheduled by mid-April. Notably, the curriculum adjustments involve replacing Environmental Studies with World Around Us, aligning with the changing educational landscape. For Class VI, vocational education becomes mandatory, reflecting the provisions of the New Education Policy 2020. Saklani emphasized the need for these updates to align with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, reflecting a holistic approach to learning rooted in Indian cultural values.

NCERT’s commitment to annual revisions and updates ensures that students have access to current and accurate educational materials. The phased rollout of new textbooks, along with efforts to ensure timely distribution, reflects the council’s dedication to providing quality educational resources. With approximately 33 lakh books already printed and distributed for other classes, NCERT’s decision to launch the revised textbooks aligns with CBSE’s directive for affiliated schools to adopt the updated syllabi and textbooks for Classes III and VI in the upcoming academic year.