NDA nominee Rajeev Chandrasekhar submits candidacy from TVM

Union Minister and BJP contender Rajeev Chandrasekhar submitted his nomination for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Thiruvananthapuram on April 4. Prior to filing his nomination, Chandrasekhar led a rally in the capital city alongside External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Expressing his aspirations, Chandrasekhar stated his commitment to serving Thiruvananthapuram and emphasized the importance of public support for his candidacy.

Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Kerala is set for a competitive electoral contest among three major political parties. The BJP has nominated Rajeev Chandrasekhar, while the CPI-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has chosen Pannyan Raveendran. Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress has once again fielded Shashi Tharoor, a veteran leader who has represented the constituency since 2009. Tharoor, known for his eloquence and intellect, enjoys substantial popularity among voters in the region and filed his nomination on Wednesday.