Simple sex tips for men to be great in bed

For having a healthy sexual relationship there are some secrets that all men should follow.

Here are they:

Give her time: Give your partner to be prepared. Do not hurry. A woman won’t want sex if she’s hurried, and she’ll probably need about 20 minutes to reach orgasm.

Vary the stimulation: When you’re all the way inside her, add side-to-side movement or up-and-down pelvic pressure against her clitoris to vary the stimulation.

Exercise together: This will raise her dopamine levels, easing her anxieties. Your post-run sweat has androstadienone, a testosterone derivative that spikes her arousal when she smells it.

Give her compliments: The best compliments are the ones that involve multiple senses.

Hold her hands: Holding hands can work as an aphrodisiac. It shows her you’re devoted and proud to tell the world.

Kiss: Men use kissing primarily as a means to an end—to advance sexual relations. Yet women mainly use kissing as a way to monitor the status of the relationship, and especially a partner’s commitment level.

Anticipation: Use anticipation as an aphrodisiac. Tell her what you want to do with each section of exposed skin.

Mix things in bed: Don’t be afraid to mix things up in bed. Sexual novelty re-creates those early-relationship, take-me-now hormones.