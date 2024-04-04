Skoda launches 2024 Superb in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Skoda has launched its 2024 Superb in India. The model was discontinued last year due to emission norms. Now, it has been launched at the starting price of Rs. 54 lakh (ex-showroom). It has been offered in single-engine option.

The model either can be booked by visiting the company’s authorized showroom or online via the official webiste. It can be reserved by paying a fully refundable token amount. The deliveries are expected to kickstart later this month.

The tech-load sedan comes with a signature radiator-style chrome finish grill at the front, featuring an LED headlight setup, stylish fog lamps, and LED taillamps with crystal elements. The company has included 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the side profile, it now features a cladding with a touch of chrome strip.

The updated Superb comes with powered and ventilated front seats with massage function, a multi-functional steering wheel, a stylish leather-wrapped gear knob, a three-zone automatic climate control system, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with all wireless car connect technology including wireless Android, Apple and Auto CarPlay.

The cabin has been treated with a futuristic virtual cockpit, which allows the driver to monitor important details. It also has a 12-speaker Canton audio system on board and is equipped with roll-up sun visors at the back.

Safety features include ABS, hill hold control, hill brake assist, electronic parking brake, active TPMS, 360-degree camera with dynamic guidelines, 9 airbags, and park assist, among others.

The new sedan is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. This engine produces a maximum power of 187 bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.