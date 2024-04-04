States instructed to ready for heatwave during election campaign

The central government has instructed states to devise strategies to manage an anticipated heatwave across the nation, particularly during the intense Lok Sabha election campaign, which involves large public gatherings. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the importance of prompt action upon receiving alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to address heat-related illnesses effectively. He underscored the need for public health preparedness, especially considering the forthcoming general elections from April to June, urging collaboration between the ministry and states.

Mandaviya chaired a review meeting with stakeholders to discuss measures for generating awareness and managing heatwaves. He stressed the significance of creating a centralized database to collect ground-level data on heatwaves, including cases and fatalities, to better assess the situation. The health minister emphasized special attention to vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, recommending seeking medical assistance in case of heat-related symptoms.

In light of the Lok Sabha elections and ongoing IPL matches, detailed guidelines were issued to raise public health awareness on heatwaves, particularly emphasizing precautions for outdoor gatherings and sporting events. The guidelines highlighted the increased risk of heat-related illnesses during crowded situations and recommended measures to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure, and recognize symptoms of heat stress. Additionally, states were advised to ensure health facility preparedness, including training healthcare professionals and providing essential resources to mitigate the impact of heatwaves effectively.