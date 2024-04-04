Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended higher in the volatile session on April 4. At close, BSE Sensex was up 350.81 points or 0.47 percent at 74,227.63. NSE Nifty settled at 22,514.70, up 80.00 points or 0.36 percent.

About 2342 shares advanced, 1361 shares declined, and 101 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were HDFC Bank, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and Titan Company. Top losers were ONGC, Shriram Finance, Adani Ports, BPCL and Bharti Airtel.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2024: Emirates adds 19 extra flights

Among sectors, bank, power, information technology up 0.5-1 percent, while PSU Bank, oil & gas index down 0.7-1.6 percent. Nifty Bank settled 0.92 per cent or 436.55 points higher at 48,060.8. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended 0.01 per cent and 0.45 per cent higher, respectively. BSE midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index added 0.5 percent.

The investors now await the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision due on Friday and the quarterly earnings season, starting next week.