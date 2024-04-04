Sunita Kejriwal represents Delhi CM, urges MLAs to tackle citizens’ issues

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, conveyed a message from her husband during a press briefing on Thursday. She urged AAP MLAs to actively address the concerns of citizens in their respective constituencies while Kejriwal remains in Tihar jail. Emphasizing that the people of Delhi should not suffer due to his absence, Kejriwal urged MLAs to visit their areas daily and resolve people’s issues.

During the press conference, Sunita Kejriwal relayed her husband’s message, stressing the importance of ensuring that the public’s welfare is not compromised during his incarceration. She urged MLAs to stay engaged with the community and work towards resolving their problems promptly. This call for action comes amidst Kejriwal’s detention in Tihar jail and aims to maintain effective governance and responsiveness to citizens’ needs.

The press briefing followed the release of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from Tihar jail after a six-month detention. Singh’s visit to Sunita Kejriwal’s residence in the national capital underscored the solidarity within the party during challenging times. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court dismissed a second PIL seeking Kejriwal’s removal as Chief Minister, reiterating the principle that personal interests must sometimes yield to national interests, although such considerations remain subjective. Kejriwal’s detention, stemming from charges related to the scrapped Delhi excise policy, extends until April 15, under judicial custody.