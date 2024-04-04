Sunita Kejriwal’s Address Draws Attention with Photo of ‘Delhi CM in Jail

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, relayed a message from her husband urging MLAs to regularly visit their constituencies and address citizens’ issues, even as he remains incarcerated. The distinctive aspect of the video message was the backdrop, featuring an image of Kejriwal in jail flanked by portraits of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

Kejriwal emphasized the importance of MLAs engaging with constituents to resolve their problems, stating, “Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way.” He underscored the need to address not only political concerns but also other pressing issues affecting the populace. Kejriwal expressed his commitment to serving the people of Delhi and sought blessings for their well-being.

Criticism arose from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit, with Virendra Sachdeva denouncing the juxtaposition of Kejriwal’s image with those of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh as regrettable. Delhi BJP’s vice president, Kapil Mishra, also condemned the placement of the photo, deeming it disrespectful. Earlier in March, Sunita Kejriwal had relayed a message from her husband assuring his imminent release from custody and the fulfillment of his promises. Arvind Kejriwal is currently under judicial custody until April 15, following his appearance before a Special Judge at Rouse Avenue Court.