Swiggy customer service search: Elderly man loses Rs 3 lakh in online scam

An elderly man’s attempt to contact Swiggy’s customer service regarding a missing food delivery turned into a nightmare when he fell victim to an online scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 3 lakh. Nikhil Chawla, the man’s son, shared the ordeal on social media, warning others about the risks of online fraud.

The elderly man unknowingly called a number he found through a Google search, believing it to be Swiggy’s customer service. However, the number belonged to scammers posing as Swiggy representatives. After losing Rs 35,000 to a UPI scam initially, he continued his efforts to seek assistance, only to be targeted by another fraudster who gained access to his phone remotely.

This allowed the fraudster to steal a significant amount from his credit card and access his bank details, resulting in a total loss of Rs 2.5-3 lakh. Nikhil took to social media to raise awareness about such scams, highlighting the prevalence of fraudulent numbers in search results and urging for increased caution and awareness.