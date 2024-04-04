Tips for people having sex for the first time

Follow these tips while having sex for first time.

Ask yourself if you’re ready for it: You might be head over heels in love with this person but at the same time, you might contemplate having sex with them. It is completely normal to doubt yourself when it comes to losing your virginity to someone. So, in such cases, ask yourself if you’re actually, really ready for it. If not, you can always wait and do it when you’re both ready.

It is going to have an effect on you: Getting intimate with someone is going to have an effect on you physically and emotionally. Now, we’re not saying that this is the guy you’d want to marry after having sex with him, but you might have to deal with some complex emotions after having sex with him for the first time.

Enjoy the experience: Don’t forget to enjoy the experience. It is like going on an adventure where you explore new things. When having sex for the first time, explore your and your partner’s body and figure out what you both prefer in bed.

It is going to be messy: Don’t have unrealistic expectations that it’s going to give you 100 percent satisfaction. Forget what you’ve seen in the movies or heard from friends because, to be honest, the first time can be really painful and short.

Use protection: Using a condom is one of the most important tips to keep in mind. Having sex with someone for the first time is a big deal and you don’t want to end up with having an STD or pregnancy. So make sure you use a condom.