Toyota recalls over 2,300 units of this model, know how to check is your car is affected

Mumbai: Japanese automobile manufacturer, Toyota has recalled 2,305 units of its popular vehicle. The brand has recalled its Glanza. These units were recalled due to a fuel pump motor-related issue.

Maruti Suzuki issued a similar recall for 16,000 units of the Baleno last month in a bid to replace the faulty fuel pump motor. Toyota Glanza is a rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno. Both the vehicles are built by Suzuki at its facility in Gujarat.

The affected Toyota Glanza units were manufactured between April 2 and October 6, 2019. Toyota will reach out to the customers affected by the recall. The authorized dealerships in the country will conduct a nationwide survey and will resolve the issue without any charges.

One can check if their vehicle falls in the affected category or not online. Customers can simply check Toyota’s website and enter their vehicle Identification Number (VIN). The details will be shown on their screen. Toyota also has released a toll-free helpline no – 1800 309 0001. The owners are advised to contact the listed number and reach out to the nearest dealerships to get assistance for the same.

Toyota Glanza was launched in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs . 6.86 lakh (ex-showroom). The Glanza CNG range is priced between Rs 8.65 lakh for the S variant and Rs 9.68 lakh for the G variant. Currently, the model is available in four trims – E, S, G, and V. It either can be purchased in manual or automatic transmission options.

The vehicle is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which generates a maximum power of 89 bhp and 113Nm of peak torque.