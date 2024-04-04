Union government hikes windfall tax on crude petroleum oil

New Delhi: The Union government has revised windfall tax on crude petroleum oil. The Union government hiked in the windfall tax on crude petroleum production to Rs 6,800 per tonne from Rs 4,900 per tonne. The new rates will be effective from April 4.

This tax hike comes in the form of a Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) levied on domestic crude oil producers. SAED is applied to crude oil production in India. This tax is distinct from export duties on fuels like diesel, petrol, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The export duty on petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel remains at zero.

Also Read: Sunita Kejriwal represents Delhi CM, urges MLAs to tackle citizens’ issues

Earlier Finance Ministry raised the windfall tax on the sale of domestic crude oil to Rs 4,900 per tonne, on March 15, 2024. This revision marked an increase from the previous two weeks’ special additional excise duty (SAED) of Rs 4,600 per tonne.

India is the world’s largest consumer and importer of crude oil. The Union government in July last year imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and levies on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel. Windfall tax is levied as a special additional excise duty which is aimed at absorbing the super-profits earned by domestic crude oil producers due to high global crude, product prices. The Union government reviews the windfall tax and associated rates in a fortnightly manner.

Crude oil pumped out of the ground and from below the seabed is refined and converted into fuels like petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

A windfall tax is imposed on domestically produced crude oil when the rates of the global benchmark exceed $75 per barrel. For the export of diesel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), and petrol, the levy is applicable when the product cracks, or margins, surpass $20 per barrel.