Wildlife official capture leopard with a stick: Video

Srinagar: A video of a wildlife official bravely facing a leopard with a stick has gone viral on social media. The clip was posted by Ieshan Wani, a senior correspondent with CNN News18.

The incident took place in village in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday. The 50 seconds video shows a man facing the leopard using only his bare hands while simultaneously attempting to capture it alive. But, the animal pounces on him and seizes his hand in its mouth. Then, a few people come to his rescue and start to hit the leopard with sticks and keep on hitting it until it calms down.During the rescue mission, the leopard attacked and injured five individuals, including two women and three wildlife officials.

Also Read: Asian country introduces e-Visa for Indians: know how to apply

Leopards belong to the cat family and closely related to lions, tigers and jaguars. Leopards are found in various parts of India. Around the world, leopards are found in China, Africa, Iran, Southeast Asian countries etc. They have great ability to climb structures and these animals are able to sneak into human inhabited areas. Destruction of natural habitat and lack of food often prompts leopards to venture out of forest areas, leading to man-animal conflict. In human inhabited areas, leopards are known to attack and feed on dogs.