175 Candidates Submit Nomination Papers for Second Phase of LS Elections

A total of 175 contenders have submitted their nomination documents across eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, where polling is scheduled for April 26, according to a senior election official. The final day for nominations, Thursday, saw 94 individuals file their papers, adding to the 81 submissions from the previous day. Ghaziabad recorded the highest number of nominations at 35, while Bulandshahr had the lowest at 10, stated Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa.

Notable figures among those filing nominations include BJP’s Hema Malini vying for a third term from Mathura, alongside Congress opponent Mukesh Dhangar, as well as Congress’ Kunwar Danish Ali in Amroha, BJP’s Atul Garg in Ghaziabad, and BJP’s Mahesh Sharma in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Scrutiny of the nomination papers is scheduled for Friday, with the deadline for candidate withdrawals set for April 8. The electoral process will culminate with vote counting on June 4.