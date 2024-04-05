BMW opens booking of its new electric vehicle in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading German luxury car maker, BMW has started the pre-launch bookings for its first-ever all-electric BMW i5 in India. The BMW i5 is the carmaker’s fifth electric vehicle (EV) in India. The brand has earlier launched BMW iX1, BMW iX, BMW i4 and BMW i7. Mini India, which is part of BMW Group India, also offers the electric Mini 3-Door Cooper SE.

All EVs sold by BMW Group India are completely built-up (CBU) models. While the BMW i5 can be booked via the BMW dealership network and BMW Online Shop, the electric car’s deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis from May. BMW is yet to reveal the prices of the i5 M60 xDrive.

‘We are very excited to announce the pre-launch bookings of the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive in India. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive is an epic athlete – it captivates from start to finish and leads with elegant design, innovative technology and dynamic performance,’ said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2024: Another emirate in UAE announces free parking

‘BMW Group India has been a leader in the electric luxury car segment for two consecutive years, offering the most versatile portfolio — BMW i7, BMW iX, BMW i4, BMW iX1 and Mini SE. With the introduction of the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive, we will further enhance the exceptionally diverse and innovative lineup of electric vehicles, and strengthen BMW Group India’s position in the Indian electric luxury car segment,’ he added.

Being made available in India in the BMW i5 M60 xDrive avatar, the EV has a 601hp/820Nm motor. It can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 3.8 seconds. The EV has a claimed range of up to 516km (WLTP) on a single full charge.

BMW Group India is the leader in the country’s luxury EV segment, selling 1,474 units in 2023.